Policy research and advocacy civil society organization, SEND Ghana has called on government to invest more in basic education.

According to the organization, government is overconcentrating on secondary education at the expense of basic education.

It also highlighted some challenges basic schools in the country face including the lack of reading materials, furniture, and essential infrastructure.

“We urge redirecting attention to address the needs of basic education, ensuring resources are allocated equally across all levels, contributing to a more robust and equitable educational system,” it said in a press statement.

As the World celebrates International Day for Education today, January 24, SEND Ghana also urged the government to prioritise and invest in the learning environment of students.

“Currently, the budget allocation for the education sector in Ghana falls below recommended standards, with only 32.7 billion cedis allocated from the projected government expenditure of 226 billion cedis, representing 14.5%.

“This allocation is lower than the 2023 sub-Saharan African average of 15.5% and falls below the UNESCO member-states commitment to allocate a minimum of 20% to education,” they noted.

