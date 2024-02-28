As part of activities to mark International Mother Language Day, the La Municipal Office of the NCCE in collaboration with UNESCO, Ghana Book Development Council, and the La Municipal Education Directorate (LaDMEO) organized a reading festival in the Ga language at the La Enobal Junior High School (JHS)

The day is celebrated on the 21st of February each year and has also been approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

This seeks to promote multilingual education in the mother tongue and is seen as a tool to cause social and inclusive transformation among the youth.

The Municipal Director of the NCCE in La, Emmanuel Mettle in his welcome address observed with grave concern the inability of the English Language to bridge the literacy gap and was thus imperative to formulate policies for the inclusion of Ghanaian Languages to promote better understanding in teaching and learning.

Mr. Torgbor Squire who served as a resource person for the program took the children through the forms of greeting in Ga as well as the brief history of the various traditional Ga towns.

He led the pupils to read a book captioned ‘Nileegbe 6”.

During the reading session, he explained certain keywords in the story and also urged them to make conscious efforts to observe punctuation when reading.

Mr Squire implored the students to always express themselves in their mother language since it was a reflection and sustenance of Ghana’s culture.

The program was held under the theme “Multilingual Education Is A Pillar of Intergenerational Learning”