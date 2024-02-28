A taskforce comprising the Tree Crop Development Authority, the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and National Security, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, embarked on an exercise to crack down on smuggled vegetable oil on the Ghanaian market.

During the operation, eight shops were directed to halt operation on suspicion of selling smuggled vegetable oil and several shop attendants were detained for further investigation.

Commencing in the Greater Accra Region, the taskforce visited establishments in Kasoa, Mallam Market, McCarthy Hill, and Adabraka.

At McCarthy Hill, Perfect End Logistics was instructed to suspend operations due to the discovery of suspected smuggled vegetable oil on its premises, despite claims from attendants that the oil was domestically produced.

Paul Amaning, the taskforce’s leader, stressed the importance of verifying legitimate importation, especially upon identifying “Made in Malaysia” markings on the products.

Similarly, at Kasoa new market, the anti-smuggling task force conducted operations, with retailers attributing responsibility to their suppliers while expressing concerns about the scarcity of locally produced vegetable oil.

During the same operation, three shop attendants were apprehended by members of the National Security taskforce for attempting to withhold access to a shop containing smuggled vegetable oil.

The taskforce used the opportunity to educate market vendors about the hazards associated with selling unbranded oil.

Progressing to Mallam market, the taskforce shutdown the operations of one shop before proceeding to Adabraka.

There, shop attendants maintained that their products were locally obtained despite bearing “Made in Indonesia”.

ALSO READ:

BoG revises balance, transaction limits of MoMo wallets upwards

Clampdown on crime: Buduburam ghettos, Liberia camp demolished

No more free pepper soon — Ga kenkey sellers