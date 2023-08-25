Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the educational transformation by the New Patriotic Party should endear Ghanaians to retain the party in the 2024 general election.

He says if for nothing else, the electorate should look at the successes chalked in the education sector to keep the NPP in power to govern beyond eight years.

“So what I am saying to Ghanaians is that they should look at the educational sector and what we are doing. You might not be happy with other sectors of the government, but consider the progress in education,” he noted.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region said the introduction of free senior high school, free TVET, STEM, and junior high school transformation should be appreciated by the citizenry.

“If other sectors haven’t done well, forgive us and consider education. Help us to continue to change Ghana,” Dr Adutwum said.