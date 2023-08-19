The Ghanaian media fraternity has been thrown into a state of mourning over the death of journalist Jayne Buckman-Owoo.
The news of Jayne’s death broke out on Friday, August 18, 2023.
The cause of death is, however, not known.
She was 49.
Jayne was a journalist with Graphic Showbiz, where she worked for over two decades.
She was also a veteran actress who starred in a number of Ghanaian movies.
Scores of media practitioners, including Joy Sports’ Nathaniel Attoh, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, gospel musician Empress Gifty, and a section of Ghanaians, have taken to social media to mourn Jayne.
Read some reactions to Jayne’s death below: