Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a member of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, says whoever wins the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) special delegates’ conference will win the primaries in November.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Larte Lartey on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday, Mr Aboagye said the NPP is structured in a way that has shown over the years that whoever wins the special delegates’ conference wins the primaries.

“The way our party is structured, whoever wins Saturday’s election will win the November primaries,” he stated, adding that “Dr Bawumia will win that election on Saturday by not less than 70 percent votes.”

He has urged all party faithful of the NPP to throw their weight behind his boss, as he is the hope of the party and the future of the country.

He has, therefore, encouraged all delegates participating in the party’s Saturday special delegates’ conference to vote for the vice president to ensure the success of the party in the 2024 elections.

The NPP is organising a special delegates conference this weekend, at the regional level, to reduce the number of its flagbearer hopefuls from 10 to five.