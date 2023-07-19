

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race intensifies.

Dr Bawumia said immediately the contest is concluded, the party will have to come together as a cohesive force to ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not return to power.

For this reason, he insisted that the internal contest ought not to be acrimonious.

Addressing party faithful in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said he has asked his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.

Dr Bawumia stressed that as a family, it is crucial for all factions to recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the “main enemy,” which is the NDC.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.

“We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power.”

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

So far, all 10 flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to contest in the upcoming elections.

The party disclosed this in a press release issued on Wednesday, July 12.

According to the press statement, the Prof Mike Oquaye Vetting Committee approved all 10 candidates after vetting them individually.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the Committee made this known in their report pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP constitution.