In a heartwarming display of father-son bonding, Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew and his legendary father Abedi Pele Ayew showcased their daddy and son goals.

Recently, a photograph surfaced capturing the pair dressed in elegant white outfits, exuding a sense of unity and style.

Dede opted for a trendy combination of a sleeveless top and shorts, while Abedi Pele, the esteemed father of Dede and two other football stars, sported a white t-shirt paired with shorts. Both adorned their ensembles with sleek sunglasses, while the iconic father complemented his look with a baseball cap.

The photograph was shared on the official Instagram page @blackstarsofghana, accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read: “Father & Son vibes ❤️✨ “The Maestro” Abedi Ayew Pele & Captain Andre Ayew.”