Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday received a rousing welcome at work from presidential staffers and other workers in his office.

The staff massed up at the forecourt of the Jubilee House in celebration of his victory in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

It was an all-white brief guard of honour ceremony which left Dr Bawumia in awe as he stepped out of his car.

His arrival was greeted with loud cheers and claps while he was presented with a bouquet.

Dr Bawumia in a short address acknowledged the collective effort of the staff in ensuring his victory.

“I want to thank all of you for the hard work and support that you have given me in this journey to become the flagbearer and presidential candidate of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You have worked very hard, and I want to thank you. This is only stage one, so after you celebrate this afternoon, you will start working again and then we will move forward,” he stated.

Watch video below

NPP presidential primaries: Presidential staffers celebrate vice president with a guard of honour and a bouquet of flowers. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/BGnixOR9sQ — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 6, 2023

Dr Bawumia was declared the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 election on November 4 after he secured 61.43% of the total votes.

His closest contender, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong obtained 37.41% while the other two, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41% respectively.

ALSO READ: