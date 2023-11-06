The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua, has challenged former President John Mahama to an open debate with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The debate, he said will bother on socio-economic issues and their track records.

JFK as he is popularly known says Dr Bawumia is ever-willing and ready to debate Mr Mahama any day, anywhere, and anytime.

Mr Kodua said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday following Dr Bawumia’s election as NPP flagbearer last Saturday.

“I challenge Mahama to a debate with Bawumia. It must happen immediately and I tell you Bawumia will floor Mahama,” he bragged.

The General Secretary proposed the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, must be the referee for the contest.

In a related development, the NDC Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has said Dr. Bawumia doesn’t measure up to the former President in any assessment.

He has argued that Dr. Bawumia’s performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) cannot be compared to Mr. Mahama’s record when he was Vice President.

Dr Boamah has therefore insisted that Mahama’s undeniable track record makes his superior competence evident.

