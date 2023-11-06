Even before former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen decided to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, his fate had already been predicted by a popular man of God.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah had also said Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Bawumia is will face former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Interestingly, this development as predicted by Apostle Amoako Attah, the Presiding Apostle and General Overseer of the Charismatic Freedom Chapel International Ministry has come to pass.

In a compilation of prophetic clips shared by Parliament Chapel International, the pastor can be seen making various predictions about the 2024 presidential race.

He foresaw that the contenders would be John Mahama, Dr. Bawumia, and Alan Kyerematen.

Apostle Amoako Attah also hinted that, two northern candidates would vie for the presidency of Ghana and gave indications about the potential winner.

