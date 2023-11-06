Davor Wonder has been crowned the best Engineering and Technologist for 2022/23 at the prestigious Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry awards.

What makes Ing. Davor’s journey even more inspiring is his humble beginnings and unwavering commitment to his work.

He has always approached his work with dedication, regardless of his location, little did he know that he was closely being monitored.

Davor’s name was put forward by the President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng.

This recognition served as a testament to the idea that hard work and dedication can make individuals stand out, regardless of their location or circumstances.

Currently, Davor serves as an engineer at Akwatia Denkyembour District, and within the IET, he holds the position of Head of Civil and Building Division.

Thanks to information technology and platforms like Zoom, he has been able to transcend geographical boundaries, proving that distance should never be a barrier to success.

His remarkable journey didn’t stop at the Chamber of Construction Industry awards as he has received two additional accolades in his district as the Most Diligent Worker of the Year and the Best Head of Departments.

Aside these, he has also been honoured by Diamond Excellence, an institution that seeks out exceptional individuals across various fields, including television, for recognition.

Davor’s accolade is particularly noteworthy, as it solidifies his status as a standout figure in the realm of engineering and technology.

He stated that, the recognition has not only brought joy to his heart but also served as a source of inspiration to his fellow engineers.

He commended the construction industry, especially the CEO, emphasising how his commitment and hard work have had a positive impact on him.

Davor’s feat is a story of determination, hard work, and the enduring pursuit of professional excellence in the world of engineering and technology.