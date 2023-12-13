The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has urged the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, to swiftly implement the comprehensive recommendations by the nine-member committee that investigated the Anto-Aboso quarry site explosion.

The explosion, which claimed six lives, including two Chinese nationals, sent shockwaves through 11 communities comprising 790 households in the Shama district.

The fate of Omni Quarry hangs in the balance as the committee recommended the cancellation of it’s lease agreement.

This bold move, if executed will bring closure to the affected families and ensure that such a tragedy never recurs.

At the forefront of the campaign for justice is Henry Kwadwo Boateng, the President of IET, who has emphasized the importance of not letting the committee’s report gather dust on the shelf.

Engr Boateng has therefore called on the Western Regional Coordinating Council to champion the cause and ensure that the findings lead to meaningful change rather than becoming another forgotten document in bureaucratic archives.

“This is a pivotal moment for the region, and we cannot afford to let the lessons from Omni Quarry fade away. The committee’s recommendations are a roadmap to preventing future disasters, and it is our collective responsibility to turn this tragedy into an opportunity for positive change,” he stated.

The IET’s call for action adds a new chapter to the narrative that holds the promise of safer industrial practices and a commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of the communities affected by such incidents.

The eyes of the nation are now on the Western Regional Minister and the Coordinating Council, awaiting their response to the IET’s plea for a decisive and transformative course of action.

