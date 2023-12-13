The Tarkwa Circuit Court in the Western Region has sentenced a 36-year-old caterer, Isaac Tweneboah Koduah to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for having unnatural canal knowledge with a 30-year-old unemployed man.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge, and the court presided over by Hathia Ama Manu sentenced him.

After realising that he was going to spend the next 20 years in prison, Koduah remarked, “I do not know what was happening to me, and I do not know if I can be given any help.”

Prosecuting, Supt. Juliana Essel-Dadzie mentioned that Koduah stayed at Gyantekrom while the complainant (name withheld) is a 30-year-old unemployed.

She told the court that both the convict and the complainant resided in the Prestea, Huni-Valley Municipality.

She said about five months ago, the complainant and Koduah met at Gyantekrom, became friends, and exchanged contacts.

A few days later, the convict gave the complainant a call and asked him to come to his house so he could help him get a job.

The complainant accepted and visited the convict at his home on November 14, 2023.

According to the prosecutor, Koduah asked the complainant to wait for him, while he attended nature’s call.

The complainant did not know what happened to him, but became unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he discovered that his penis was in Koduah’s mouth and had discharged sperms.

The complainant, who was shocked at what has happened, slapped the convict and managed to run from the convict’s room and reported the case to the Police at the Aboso Police Station.

Koduah was subsequently arrested to assist in the investigation.

Supt. Essel-Dadzie added that the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and attributed it to his intense sexual desire for men.

