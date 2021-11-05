The Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region presided by His Honour Mark Diboro, has jailed 38-year-old Collins Sarfo to 20 years imprisonment for an attempt to have anal sex with a 16-year-old boy.

The complainant in the case is the assembly member for Fomena Electoral Area while the victim and the convict, a mason all live in the electoral area.

The Prosecutor, Detective Sergeant Isaac Ofori Mensah, told the court that two weeks ago, while the victim was assisting the attendant at the public lavatory facility in the community, the convict approached the victim to solicit anal sex with him but was turned down.

The convict pestered the victim and promised to give him money ostensibly to entice him.

The victim told his senior brother about his encounter.

On October 10, 2021, at about 8:00 am, the convict went to the victim again, lured him, and removed his penis for the 16-year-old to suck.

The victim became scared and escaped from him but the convict pursued him to a nearby plantain farm and attempted to entice the victim with a total of Ghc30 if he agreed.

The convict left and told the victim that he will be back in the evening.

The senior brother of the victim informed the assembly member who together with some members of the unit committee and the neighbourhood watchdog committee laid an ambush.

At about 9:00 pm, the convict appeared at the public lavatory facility as promised, the victim pretended to have agreed to his demand.

The victim took the accused to the chamber of the lavatory facility but was arrested by the people who had laid ambush shortly after he went half-naked, removed the penis, and attempted to have anal sex with the victim.

He was handed over to the Police. A Ghc10 used to lure the victim was retrieved and also given to the police as an exhibit.

After investigation, he was charged on October 20, 2021, with the attempt to commit a criminal offence to wit unnatural carnal knowledge contrary to sections 18 and 104 (1)(a) of the Criminal offences Act which the court found him guilty.