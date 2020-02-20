A 49-year-old man, who forcible had sex with a 19-year-old junior high school one pupil, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The convict, Adamu Tawiah, was found guilty of sodomy and sentenced by the Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by his Lordship Justice Ebenezer Osei on Thursday.

The 19-year-old boy was lured with GH₵15.00 by the convict each time he engaged in anal sex with him.

The incident occurred at Kasoa Peace Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

His distraught mother, Auntie Mauda, who saw the victim behave abnormally, questioned him and he narrated his ordeal.

She reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSSU) of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command leading to the arrest of the then suspect.

Mr Tawiah pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found guilty after overwhelming evidence was presented against him in court by DOVSSU.

Mother of the victim, Auntie Mauda in an interview with Adom News expressed excitement at the judgement and commended the judge for the swift justice.

Source: Adomonline.com| Seth Kofi Adjei