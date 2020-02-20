The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a woman, Paulina Santos, of Azuba community in Lafia, who was allegedly scouting for criminals to kidnap her wealthy friend’s mother.



The commissioner of police said the woman had contacted someone to help her organise a gang that would kidnap the mother of her bosom friend.



“She told her contact that the husband and children of her target were all working with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and could afford to pay a huge ransom.



Unfortunately for her and fortunately for her neighbour, her contact informed the police about her plan and she was arrested,’’ the CP added.

Paulina – who hails from Benue state but works as a casual staff in a Primary Health Care facility – confessed to her crime in an interview with journalists and pleaded for mercy.