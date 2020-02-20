Customers of investment companies owned by the founder of the Zoe Outreach Embassy Church have once again assaulted the pastor as he drove to court at Tarkwa on Thursday.

Kelvin Elson Godson Kobiri was to appear before the Tarkwa District court to respond to a suit against him for allegedly issuing dud checks.

But as he attempted to, as an eyewitness puts it, “sneak into the court”, aggrieved customers who had laid siege on the road prevented him from going to the court as planned.

This is the second time the aggrieved customers have assaulted the pastor as he attempted to get to the same court.

In December 2019, as soon as word spread that Pastor Kobiri was in town, some angry customers accosted him and demanded their investments following the closure of EL Real Estates and Tikowre Capital.

But for the timely intervention of armed policemen from the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command who whisked him away, Pastor Kobiri would have been beaten to pulp.

A similar thing happened on Thursday.

The angry customers opened the vehicle Pastor Kobiri was driving and held on to the steering wheel to prevent him from moving.

He was in the company of his wife.