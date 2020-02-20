President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday filed his nomination form as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party for the 2020 polls at the party’s Headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The President at the close of nomination was the sole candidate to have picked his forms and will therefore be given popular acclamation which is expected to be run simultaneously with the parliamentary primaries in various constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament in the country.

This is the fourth time President Akufo-Addo will be leading the party into the general election after 2008, 2012, 2016.

Above is a video of how the President was welcomed at the Headquarters:

