A man has been arrested after stabbing a worshipper in the neck during late afternoon prayers at the London Central Mosque in Regents Park, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the holy building in central London at 3:10pm to find a man in his 70s had been stabbed. He has since been taken to hospital, where he is recovering from non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was the mosque’s Muazzin – the person designated to lead and recite the call to prayer. In a tweet the London Ambulance Service confirmed he had been taken to a major trauma centre.

A 29-year-old man, who police believe had been attending prayers, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently being held in custody at central London police station.

A statement from Scotland Yard said the incident was not being treated as terror-related at this time.

Footage from the scene showed a young white man in a red hooded top being led from the mosque by police. In a seperate video a bladed weapon, less than 10cm in length, can be seen discarded on the floor.

Mustafa Field, director of the Faiths Forum for London who was there at the time of the incident, said worshippers had described the incident as consisting of “one stab, one strike, around the neck” of the victim.

He added: “Then the congregation members, some of them broke their prayers, and intervened, restrained the individual.

“The mosque security called the police, and the police were there within minutes, and he was restrained and taken away.”

Noting that the suspect was not a regular attendee of the site and “may have witnessed the beginning of the prayers”, he added: “It would have been life threatening if it wasn’t for the worshippers who help stopped the guy and apprehend him.

“I called the ambulance, the ambulance came within a matter of minutes.”

Asked of the security of the mosque, one of the most prominent in the capital, he said: “This mosque is probably one of the most secure mosques in the country, being such an important mosque. It really states the situation that people are feeling very vulnerable.”

In the wake of the incident Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque.

“It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “I’m deeply concerned by this incident at London Central Mosque.

“Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship & I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated.

“The Met are providing extra resources in the area.”

It comes just a day after a gunman killed at least nine people after opening fire on two shisha bars in Hanau, western Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel said there were multiple signs the attacker, a 43-year-old who took his own life during the attack, had acted out of racism.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, the first muslim life peer appointed to the chamber called for people to “take precautions and ensure that there is security in every Mosque during prayers”

Mohammed Shafiq, CEO of the Ramadhan Foundation, added: “I pay tribute to local Muslims and police officers who stopped and controlled the situation which otherwise could have escalated.

“Whilst we await the full facts, one thing is clear Islamophobia is real and a threat to cohesive communities.“

