The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, has asserted that quarry operators at the Anto-Aboso quarry site will be held accountable under the full extent of the law.

This comes after five persons including one Chinese national died following an explosion at the site.

Following an inspection of the site, the minister told journalists that the quarry operators, known as STA Addsams, had taken over the site from the previous Omni Quarry operators.

However, it was revealed that STA Addsams had not completed the required licensing processes and therefore were not authorized to carry out quarry activities.

This revelation contradicts the stance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Despite this disparity, the Regional Minister assured that the operators would face legal consequences for their actions, particularly in relation to the disaster that occurred at the site.

The minister’s commitment to upholding the law underscores the significance of regulatory compliance in quarry operations within the region.

The explosion which also affected surrounding communities in the Shama District has since left many shocked as many people are counting their losses.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at the Omni Quarry site.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be established but bodies of some workers who were at the site have been found scattered around.

Some of the bodies include Chinese nationals who are yet to be identified due to the dismembered nature whilst three Ghanaians have been confirmed dead.

Police and officers of the National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have since reported to the scene.