Chief of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II has named a nominee to be considered as running mate to John Mahama by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The chief said former Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah should be considered for the high office.

Similar requests have been made by other traditional authorities pleading that indigenes from their localities be picked for the position.

“When you went to Bono, the queenmother asked you to choose someone for the area, we will also demand the same,” said Katakyie Bumangama. “After the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who was from the Western Region, we are yet to get an individual to occupy such a position. So the Western and Western North Regions also want Emmanuel Armah Kofi Boah considered for the position”.

Already, some chiefs from the Bono East region have nominated former Bono Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku for the position.

In a response, former President Mahama asked the chiefs to continue praying for their nominees.

He noted that, the constitution of the NDC stipulates the processes in the choice of a running mate.

“The Functional Executive, Council and flagbearer look at the list presented and make the choice together so I urge all to pray that your nominee is chosen”, said Mr. Mahama.

The former President also called for restraint among the party members in the choice of a running mate.

