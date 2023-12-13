Osun State government has ordered a full investigation into the reported cases of food poisoning at Saint James Primary School.

It was gathered that about 18 pupils of the school were hospitalized after eating a mid-day meal served to them under the free school feeding programme of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, in a statement on Tuesday, December 12, said the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, directed immediate action after the matter was officially reported to him.

“Osun State Government has ordered full investigations into the reported cases of food poi§%ning at St James primary School B, Owoope Osogbo

The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, directed immediate action when the matter was reported to him by the Special Adviser on O-Meal, Mrs Grace Ayodele.

The Governor has subsequently directed the stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

The affected cooks in the said schools alongside the planning officer for the O-Meal programme have also been summoned to a meeting by Tuesday morning.

Additionally, the governor has directed enforcement of food standards and control as well as the auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the government is settling the medical bills of the affected students as narrated by the Chairman of the Local Government Education Authority, Mr Nathaniel Ojetola.

The LGEA Chairman who was at the forefront of the intervention efforts disclosed that a total number of 18 students were treated and discharged,” the statement reads.