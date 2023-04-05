A School Feeding caterer in the Ashanti Region, Dorothy Ofori-Sarpong has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will sack them when they come to power.

This, she explained is because, all the caterers on the School Feeding Programme are all supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Madam Ofori-Sarpong stated that, nobody can dispute her claims because it is a known fact.

“It is sacrificial work so if you are not an NPP woman, you can’t even do it because it is not a profitable venture. We are doing it to support the government. NDC will also bring their own cooks when they come even if you are a good cook. After Kufour started the programme and left, NDC collapsed it, started afresh with their own people,” she said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Her damning revelation comes after a group of caterers on Monday picketed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to demand their unpaid arrears.

The caterers who have withdrawn their services despite the resumption of academic activities claimed government owes them for three terms.

They are also demanding an increment from the GH¢0.97 pesewas daily feeding fee per student to at least GH¢3.00.

The Minister, Simon Osei Mensah was however infuriated by their chanting of songs when they besieged the premises and refused to receive them or accept the petition of the caterers.

Justifying his action, Mr Mensah has said the caterers did not go through due process and as someone who does not tolerate illegality, he couldn’t have attended to them.

But Madam Ofori-Sarpong said they are disappointed in the Minister because they expected him to show love and care as the father of the region.

