One of the suspects who escaped from police cells at Nkwanta South in Oti region has attempted suicide after he was re-arrested.

The suspect, 20-year-old Danjumah Afu is reported to have drunk parazone after he was re-arrested and taken into custody.

He was rushed to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital where he has been treated, discharged and taken back into the cells.

Afu was part of eight suspects who escaped at about 10:30 pm on Tuesday April 4, 2023 when a female police officer on duty was about to lock the cells.

The suspects forcibly pushed the gate on the officer and fled.

One of the police officers on duty, Constable Saviour Peni sustained injuries on the jaw and is undergoing treatment.