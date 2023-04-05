Police officers at the Nkwanta South Divisional Police station of the Oti Region are under pressure after eight suspects escaped from cells.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, the incident occurred at about 10:30 pm on Tuesday when a female police officer on duty was about to lock the cells.

According to reports, the suspects forcibly pushed the gate on the officer and fled.

Police in Nkwanta South have confirmed the incident but have refused to give further details.

A manhunt has currently been launched to re-arrest the suspects.