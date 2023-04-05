President Akufo-Addo says the parliamentary approval of his ministers despite the drama demonstrates their competence for the job.

The nominees which include Kobina Tahir Hammond, Bryan Acheampong and others were subjected to a secret ballot before their approval was sealed.

At the swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo called on them to exhibit a high sense of duty and professionalism to help the government address the current difficulties facing the economy.

“Even at the stage of voting in the House, the majority of the members from both sides of the divide believed in your competence and went ahead to give you the nod.

“You have joined the government at the last line of its mandate with about 19 months to go, but I’m confident that there is enough time to make a difference and significant contributions. Your various competencies, experiences and talents make it distinctly possible,” he said

Two new Supreme Court judges, Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu were also sworn in with a call on them to be fair and just in the delivery of justice.

Justice George Kingsley Koomson says they will not sacrifice their neutrality on the bench.

“We will continue to serve in dignity, respect, and in honesty. That we shall always protect the fundamental human rights of our people. We are committed to serving with professionalism and impartiality.

“We recognise the enormous nature of the work and the responsibility that comes with it, however, promise to give decisions that are just, fair and in accordance with the law,” he stated.