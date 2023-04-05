SHS 1 vacation continues till June 2023 as GES directs other year groups to observe Easter

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says all senior high and technical schools are to observe a break from April 6, for the Easter celebration.

The Service also told management of senior high institutions under the Transitional Calendar that SHS 1 students will remain on vacation until the June 2023 resumption date.

This was included in a communiqué sent out to school heads across the country.

According to the statement signed by GES Deputy Director General, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, urged Regional Directors to ensure that Heads of second cycle schools comply with the directive.

