A 50-year-old man, Kipo Sumaila, was shot dead by unidentified armed robbers on the Ejura-Nkwanta – Nyinase feeder road in the Ashanti Region on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Following a distress call received from Philip Appiah, Assemblyman of Ejura-Nkwanta, a team of Policemen proceeded to the robbery scene.

They found a 255 Massey Ferguson tractor with registration number AS 2736 Y parked in the middle of the road with deceased Kipo Sumaila aged 50 with a deep gunshot wound on the neck lying in a supine position in the trailer of the tractor dead.

The body was brought to Ejura Government Hospital and deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

Intelligence gathered led Police to St. Luke Hospital Kasei and found victims Ibrahim Iddrisu aged 40 with gun wounds in the stomach and right hip in critical condition as well as Masawudu Sumaila aged 20, son of the deceased also with a minor injury at the back receiving treatment at the emergency unit.

Victim Masawudu Sumaila told Police that he and the father now deceased were on board the said tractor returning to their village, Kpaliguni at about 1830 hours when on reaching a section of the road they were attacked by armed men three of them being Fulani extraction.

According to the victim, one of the armed men asked the father to surrender all the money on him but he refused and rather rushed on the armed man who shot him twice in the neck.

The robbers took away an unspecified amount and some mobile phones belonging to the victims.

Unfortunately, the Police did not meet the perpetrators at the scene as they had already fled.

The Police have, however, alerted informants to volunteer credible information for their arrest.

Meanwhile, victim Ibrahim Iddrisu who was receiving treatment at St. Luke’s hospital, Kasei passed on in the early hours of Tuesday.

His body was moved and deposited at the Ejura Government hospital morgue.

On Tuesday morning, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Boakye-Yiadom, Supt Jerry Boye, Ashanti Regional Crime officer, and ACP Mr David Kwaku Amoako Divisional Commander Ashanti Mampong paid a working visit.

They visited victim Masawudu Sumaila at the St Luke Hospital Kasei after which they were led to the robbery scene by Supt Bismark Achaab District Commander and DSP Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong Crime Officer Ejura.

Also in attendance was Hon Philip Appiah Assemblyman of the Ejura-Nkwanta electoral area. The team further visited Nyinase Kpaliguni village where the deceased Kipo Sumaila resides to commiserate with the Chief, the bereaved family, and the entire community.

The Regional Commander promised that proactive and effective measures were going to be put in place by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in order to curb the robbery menace. That the IGP will soon deploy men with motorbikes and vehicles to patrol all the robbery-prone areas to give protection to our vulnerable farmers who toil hard to provide food on our tables.

The chiefs commended him for his prompt response and visit to the area to share their grief.

The team further visited the two family houses at Hiawonwu and Ejura to commiserate with the bereaved family members and made donations to them.