The Police are on a manhunt for a robbery gang who attacked a cash collection point at Anyinase near Essiama in the Western Region.

The Police in a statement said the incident occurred on 11th April 2023.

The robbers according to the police who were on motorbikes entered the premises of the cash collection point under the pretext of transacting business.

They later attacked the workers at gunpoint, took them hostage and made away with an amount of money.

Meanwhile, the police said intelligence operations are ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.