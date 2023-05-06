A brother of Emmanuel Acquah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Branch Chairman at Dunkwa-On-Offin who was shot dead in a robbery attack, has broken his silence on the matter.

The deceased, according to the brother, Emmanuel Atta Mensah, was a teacher at Dunkwa Secondary Technical School.

He also worked as a part-time driver and drove Chinese nationals around when he was on vacation.

However, Mr Mensah said his brother for the past nine months had not been paid his salary as a teacher and therefore relied solely on the driving business to make ends meet.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty, Mr Mensah said the deceased left the house on Thursday dawn for work after he received a call.

“Honestly, the family does not know the company he works with but my dad said he [Acquah] was reluctant to go but eventually did because there was no money to cater for the house,” he said.

The 36-year-old was shot dead by robbers while returning from a mining site with two Chinese nationals.

The foreigners escaped death while the robbers made away with several gold bars in their possession.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary with no arrest made yet.

Meanwhile, Mr Mensah said the family is yet to get any official report or clarity on the circumstances leading to the death from the Chinese nationals or the company.

Play the audio above:

ALSO READ: