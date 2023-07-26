A 30-year-old man, identified as Samuel Mensah, has brutally murdered his girlfriend, known as Gifty at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East District.

The gruesome act took place after an argument erupted between the couple, during which Gifty expressed her intention to end the relationship.

Both Samuel and Gifty were from Wassa in the Western Region and had been living together as partners at Dunkwa-on-Offin for several years.

However, the altercation led to a fatal outcome when Samuel allegedly lured Gifty into an uncompleted building and attacked her with a cutlass, inflicting fatal wounds that resulted in her death.

Following the heinous act, concerned residents discovered the horrifying scene and swiftly apprehended Samuel. He is currently under Police custody, awaiting further investigation and legal proceedings.

One of the residents, narrating the incident to Citi News, said: “The house where the lady was killed was an uncompleted building. I was in my house and I saw Samuel convincing her girlfriend to follow him to the uncompleted house. I later heard the girl screaming, I rushed to the area only to meet the girl in a pool of blood.

“I thought it was a robbery gone bad, but I later found out that it was the lover who had killed the girlfriend. I wanted to arrest him, but no one was ready to assist me. I explained the incident to some community members, who later followed up and arrested the suspect.”

