Suspected armed robbers have shot dead a National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executive at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Western Region.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Acquah.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 8:30 am on Thursday while he was returning with two foreign nationals from a mining site.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Mohammed Radiu suggests the suspects fired gunshots into the back of a Toyota vehicle with registration number GW 4794-Y which they were riding in.

Unfortunately, the bullet hit Emmanuel who was driving the vehicle, leading to his death.

The foreigners, however, escaped unhurt.

The robbers made away with the gold bars which they were transporting from the site.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary with no arrest made yet.

He left behind a wife and three children.

