Three men suspected to be armed robbers have been burnt alive at Moseaso in the Wassa Amenfi West of the Western Region.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 15, 2023, after luck eluded the suspected thieves in their alleged robbery operation.

An eyewitness told OTECNEWS that, the three allegedly attempted to rob miners in the area but failed in their attempts and were subsequently arrested.

The angry mob set them ablaze. They were four but one escaped and three were burnt beyond recognition.

The suspect who escaped is currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

The charred bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Wassa Amenfi Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.