The police has arrested two robbery suspects for attacking a mining company at Bogoso, in the Western Region on Friday September 6, 2023.

The suspects, Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori, alias Donetobe, in the company of six others currently on the run, attacked the mining company.

This was at a time when some police officers were on duty at the site.

The team responded and succeeded in arresting Derrick Kwabena on the spot, while the other accomplices escaped.

Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Daniel Ofori, who was in a waiting Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle with the rest of the suspects and the booty.

Items retrieved from the suspects include a quantity of gold concentrate in a fertilizer sack, one pistol, one cutlass, five BB cartridges, one Toyota Hilux pickup with registration No. GN 3020-17, and some talisman.

In a statement, the police said the two suspects are in lawful custody, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

ALSO READ: