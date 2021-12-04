The Jacobu Police in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region has shot dead a suspected robber with two others arrested.

The incident, according to the police, occurred at about 2:00 pm on Thursday.

A patrol team is said to have come across the gang members who were on an operation in a galamsey site at Oseikrom, a suburb in Jacobu.

The Jacobu Police Commander, Superintendent Abdallah Iddrisu, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo.

He stated the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue.

The two others are also in police custody with investigations underway.

Watch the video attached for more: