After weeks of painstaking investigations and covert operations, a combined team of highly trained Operations and Intelligence Team of the Ghana Police have broken into a criminal cell in the Bono East and Savannah Regions, killing two alleged robbers in the process around Bole in the Savannah Region.

The gang of robbers, who were allegedly planning another robbery attack, opened fire on the police when they were closing in on them, leading to the death of Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi when the police fired back.

ALSO READ:

The alleged notorious leader of the group, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment under a police guard.

The statement also noted that he is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of one Alhaji Ousman Amdu and Fuseini Galagala among others.