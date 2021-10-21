President Nana Akufo-Addo has described as a pity, the death of the leader of the Western Togoland separatist group in the Volta Region, Charles Komi Kudzordzi aka Papavi.

The President said this in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM when asked if the deceased will be given a state burial.

Amidst laughter, he answered: “It’s a pity but I am sure it’s nothing serious about him getting a state burial.”

Papavi is said to have died on Friday, October 15, at the Keta Government Hospital.

He was 88 years old.

Before his demise, Papavi and his group were demanding the secession of the erstwhile Western Togoland, which includes parts of the Oti and Volta Regions as well as some parts of the North-East Region, from Ghana.

He was subsequently arrested for treason together with some of his members but later granted bail due to old age and health issues.

In September 2020, the leadership of the group organised a riot and blocked two major roads at Juapong, and attacked drivers at State Transport Corporation.

On September 25, the group dressed in Western Togoland T-shirts and armed with guns and cutlasses went amok and blocked roads. They burnt lorry tyres in the middle of the roads and prevented people from accessing them as well as raided police stations at Mepe, Aveyime and other parts of the Volta Region.

Mr Kudzordzi, aka Papavi, following the incident, called on the government to step up investigations to fish out persons behind recent attacks on state installations and personnel in the Volta Region.

About 31 people were earlier arrested and flown to the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations office in Accra for questioning about happenings in the region.