Ghanaians have been urged to assess the governance performance of the two major political parties in the country.

A proposal made by the Ashanti Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggests his party has performed creditably compared to the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Dr Francis Adomako, who was speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning program, ‘kuro yi mu nsem’, claims, comparably youth in the country have benefited more in terms of employment under the NPP regime than the erstwhile NDC government which they took over from.

The Regional Organiser also said in spite of their shortcomings and challenges as a human institution they have been able to provide the Ghanaian public with enabling livelihood environment as well as infrastructural development.

Dr Adomako also believes Ghanaians should even commend the current government for relieving many youth from economic hardship.

ALSO READ: