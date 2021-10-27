The most-wanted budding artiste, OV has shown a glimpse of herself to answer the many questions Ghanaians have asked following her hiatus.

OV, who began a successful career under the Burniton Record label owned by BHIM president, Stonebwoy, slowly submerged in the pressure of the industry.

After her premature exit from the label, nothing has been heard of her, leaving music lovers no choice but to ask “Where is OV”?

Finally, she has shown a glimpse of herself in a latest video she posted on Instagram.

She announced that something good is coming, presumably in relation to her craft.

The artiste, born Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, was captured smiling to the camera on set.