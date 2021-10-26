Speaker of the eighth Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has debuted a new look as the House resumes sitting today, October 26, 2021.

The former Nadowli-Kaleo Member of Parliament (MP) is not someone who usually keeps a bushy-hair.

However, he has been seen with a total clean shave in a style Ghanaians call Sakora.

Why this has become necessary is unknown and it’s also unclear what Mr Bagbin has up his sleeves with this innovation.

The MP went on recess in July 2021.

The House is scheduled to work on some bills and papers at various stages as it commences the third meeting of the first session.

They include the Affirmative Action Bill, 2021, Increase Secession Bill, 2021, Rent Bill, 2021, Aged Pensions Bill, 2021, and Small-Scale Mining Bill, 2021

Three bills including the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), and Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) are also at the committee level.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to read the 2022 budget during sitting on November 15, 2021.