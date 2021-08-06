The Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, has confirmed an accident involving Speaker Alban Bagbin’s convoy at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

According to her, Mr Bagbin is in Accra and safe.

However, the convoy was an advanced security team dispatched to await Mr Bagbin’s trip to Wa on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Madam Addo made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Midday News Kasiebo is Tasty.

The accident, which occurred on Friday morning, led to the death of a police dispatch rider identified as Chief Inspector Kaakyire Abednego.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra with registration GT 2173-21, travelling from the Kumasi-Nkawkaw section of the Kumasi-Accra road in an attempt to overtake the articulated truck ahead of him crushed the motorbike, killing the rider instantly.

The body of the deceased has since been transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra.