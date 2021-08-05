President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor following his approval by Parliament.

This was at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The President, while congratulating Mr Agyebeng, reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption in Ghana.

He also pledged to let the Office of the Special Prosecutor work without any interference, adding that the outfit will be fully resourced.

President Akufo-Addo with Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng and Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for Attorney General and Justice.

Kissi Agyebeng, on his part, gave the assurance that he will perform his duty without fear or favour.



He noted that Ghana is faced with two pandemics being Covid-19 and the other corruption, hence will work assiduously to suppress the menace.

The 43-year-old succeeds Martin Amidu who was the country’s first Special Prosecutor.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng at the swearing-in

On April 16, Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, nominated Mr Agyebeng for the position of Special Prosecutor.

The appointment followed Mr Amidu’s resignation from office on November 16, 2020, three years after he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Agyebeng appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, July 22 for vetting.

The Committee recommended him to the House for approval in less than an hour after a three-hour vetting. His recommendation was by consensus.