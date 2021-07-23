Tax analyst, Geoffrey Ocansey, has asked Special Prosecutor (SP) nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, not to allow external interference as far as his job is concerned.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Ocansey said though Mr Agyebeng is capable of handling his own affairs, he should also involve the media in everything he does to ensure transparency.

“Some institutions in the country always complain of the government’s interference which to them makes their work difficult just like what happened to Martin Amidu and so he should engage the media more and disclose his challenges if it happens so that Ghanaians will know how transparent he is else he will be cowed,” he urged.

Parliament’s Appointments Committee vetted and passed him on July 22.

His mandate is to investigate and prosecute corrupt individuals and organisations.

One issue he responded strongly to was his age and experience and his suitability for the top anti-graft position.

To Mr Ocansey, the SP would be able to handle and discharge his duties because of his experience, especially as someone who works with investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He is of a strong conviction Mr Agyebeng knows how to investigate matters to ensure that corrupt officials are prosecuted and so it is important that he brings his expertise on board to ensure that corruption, if not uprooted, is minimsed in the country.

