Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has fought off assertions that he is too young and naive to be appointed for the position.

He argued that age is just a number, adding that many influential persons, some he is older than, are key officeholders.

“I turned 43 on 2nd July, qualifies to be a president of Ghana, indeed I am older than the current Minister for Attorney General and Justice and the France President, Emmanuel Macron is my age mate,” he said.

He noted he could not fathom why questions were being raised about his age and capacity when he has colleagues and juniors who occupy relatively higher positions.

“I will prefer to wear my own shoes. In the sense that I am my own man, and I am coming with my own experiences and professional training.

“In this quest, my conscience and my learning of the law are going to be my guide,” he told Parliament’s Appointments Committee

Mr Agyebeng made these remarks while responding to a question by Builsa North Member of Parliament (MP), James Agalaga, during his vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

On the back of his experience, he, among other things, stressed he was called to the bar some 18 years ago and three more years qualifies him to be in the Supreme Court.

His statement comes on the back of comments by some members of the public following his nomination in April 2021.

READ ON:

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, for instance, had argued that the nominee was too young to fight against corruption.

According to Inusah Fuseini, prior to the drafting of the law that governs the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a team of MPs visited countries that had such an institution in place.

He said, all those that occupied the office were advanced in age and had a certain pedigree, something Mr Agyabeng lacks.

