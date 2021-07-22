Ghanaians have been left in a state of shock after a throwback photo of Abena Korkor popped up on social media.

Participating in the usual throwback Thursday challenge, she captured the attention of netizens with a memory of her adolescent years.

The photo is believed to have been taken shortly after she completed Aburi Girls Senior High School, having led as a school prefect.

The then aspiring model could be seen posing in front of a tree while rocking her dashiki dress and a pair of sandals.

What shocked her fans the most was not the innocence she displayed, but her physique.

Per the photo, she could be described as a ‘regular’ girl with no exaggerated hips and buttocks, unlike her appearance presently.

The 31-year-old can now boast of an hourglass figure and has realised her dream as a model, though plus-sized.