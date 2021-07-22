The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned and handed over the state-of-the-art lounge facility at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The waiting area, called The Atlantic Lounge was constructed by the First Atlantic Bank, upon a request by Mrs Akufo-Addo.

“Indeed in May 2019, when we commissioned the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, I noticed many visitors sitting under trees and other uncomfortable places.

“It was quite obvious to me that Korle Bu needed a decent waiting area for the Emergency wards to provide comfort, safety, peace of mind, and protection against adverse weather conditions,” she recounted.

The project, which is in accordance with its Corporate Social Responsibility, is a 150-seater capacity fitted with washrooms and other auxiliary facilities, including banking solutions.

The First Lady, who is also the Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation, commended the bank for their efforts, adding that it will go a long way to help the visitors of the Hospital that has about 2,000 beds and receives close to 1,500 visitors daily.

She charged the Hospital management to ensure that the place is well maintained, and also entreated visitors of the facility to keep it clean and adhere to all hygienic protocols.

The First Atlantic Bank Board Chairman, Amarquaye Amar, who graced the occasion, said they are proud of the work they have done.

“We are proud to have completed the construction of this attractive edifice in record time; it is intended to serve as a modern, comfortable waiting space for families and friends of patients who are being attended to at the Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital,” he said.