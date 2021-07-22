Even as the three-member Committee set up by the Interior Minister to probe the disturbances in Ejura, on June 29, prepares to submit its report, the family of murdered social activist, whose death caused the unrest, say they have low expectations of the Committee.

“Our expectation is less since the frame-up of the Committee has categorically stated what they are in for. So our family, we don’t know. Since we are not part of the investigation, we don’t know whether the Committee’s report will come to vindicate us or say something otherwise about us,” Family Spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed told JoyNews, Thursday.

The death of 45-year old Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka Macho, who was ambushed and attacked as he entered his Ejura Dagomba Line family house, sparked disturbances leading to the killing of two persons and injury to four others on June 29 this year.

The 3-member Committee, chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson is expected to present its report to the government after 12-days of public hearing.

The family of the slain fashion designer was among 22 witnesses, who appeared before the Justice Koomson Committee. Three of the witnesses testified in camera.

The family had on July 9, 2021, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Committee Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, announced a boycott of the Committee’s sitting, saying it lacked focus.

Five days after the Committee ended its public hearing, the family insists that they are disappointed with its work, .

“We are actually disappointed. Based on the letter given to us by the Interior Minister, we realized that it was only talking about the circumstances that led to the shooting on June 29. The murder of my brother was not part of their framework. It’s not part of their work. That’s what prompted the letter,” Nafiu Mohammed stressed.

The late Kaaka’s children

Nonetheless, the family says any financial compensation for the wife and children of the slain activist would be welcomed.

“At least, the wife of Kaaka and the children would be taken care of. That’s what we know for sure. That’s the expectation of the family.”

“Kaaka’s children also need justice because I know it is the Committee that will recommend any benefit.

We are not interested in the monetary aspect of it. The value of Kaaka’s life is more precious than any money that you will give us,” he added.

Whilst crying for justice for victims of the disturbances, they want security operatives found to have misconducted themselves during the disturbances, punished.

“Everybody should be brought to book. You cannot just come, face civilians – civilians who are unarmed and fire at them.

Any Police, any Military man to says that there was a shot from the crowd, it’s quite disgusting because there is no video evidence showing that. So base on that, we can say that we need justice for the people.

Meanwhile, three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed are expected to make their second appearance in court Thursday. Fuseini Alhassan, a butcher, Ibrahim Issaka also known as Anyaase and Iddi Mohammed, also known as Chuburos, ticket seller and blacksmith were remanded into Police custody on July 2, 2021.

ALSO: