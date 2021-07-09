The family of late activist, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, will not participate in the ongoing public inquiry into circumstances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Interior, the Committee of Inquiry and the Ejurahene, the family stated that the events of the hearing have left them less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the inquiry.

“As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” part of the statement, signed by the spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, read.

Thus, the family stated that since the scope of the Committee’s terms of reference does not relate to the circumstances that led to Kaaka’s murder or burial, but rather the deployment of the military personnel and death of two persons on the day, they are least competent to assist the Committee to perform that mandate.

This comes after the three-Member Committee, chaired by George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal with Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, tasked to probe the killings of youth protestors in Ejura, commenced its work.

The Committee has since Tuesday questioned several witnesses including JoyNews’ journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service, among others.

The family also stated that they are disappointed in the Committee’s haste to distance Kaaka from his #FixTheCountry online activism, “in connection with which he received several death threats, some of which are captured on video.

“Our concern that the Committee’s attempts to portray the media’s highlighting of Kaaka’s affiliation with the #FixTheCountry call to action as somehow rash and misguided, do not tally with well documented and easily accessible evidence of Kaaka’s own self-description and online activism.”

READ ALSO:

The family stated that the committee’s position could potentially prejudice the ongoing criminal investigation into the circumstances and motivation for Kaaka’s murder.

“As we understand from the Police’s own public communication, the question whether Kaaka was murdered because of his online activism is a probable line of inquiry that is still an active part of their ongoing investigation,” it said.