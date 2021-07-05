Men are usually concerned about their penis and think a lot about its size and erection.

As your body requires nutrients to grow and stay healthy, your penis also requires food that will improve its health. Consuming certain food items will not only improve the health of the penis but will also help you have a stronger and harder erection.

These foods dilate the blood vessel in the penis increasing the blood flow in this region and improving the erection. Here is a list of food for rock hard erection.

Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful herb and has many health benefits. It lowers blood pressure and reduces inflammation. According to an animal study, garlic can up testosterone levels. The male sex hormone is required for libido as well as a good erection. The herb will improve the blood flow to the genital area improving the quality of your erection.

Onion

Onion is another vegetable that will help you have a longer and stronger erection. It increases the blood volume and keeps your heart healthy.

Chillies

Chillies contain an alkaloid known as capsaicin, which has been found to improve circulation, boost nitric oxide and reduce blood pressure. So, chillies will improve blood flow in the genital area and help you get a real good hard-on.

Watermelon

Watermelons have several health benefits. It is also good for your penis health. This summer fruit pumps more blood into your genitals improving your erection.

Banana

There are several reasons to eat bananas every day. Loaded with potassium, banana is a superfood.

It reduces bloating, fights cancer and is one of the best remedies for hangovers. It also improves blood circulation and helps you have a harder erection.

Orange

Rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits increase nitric oxide, which relaxes the arteries, and lowers blood pressure. This will help in improved blood circulation and better erection.

Dark chocolate

Raw, unsweetened dark chocolate is considered to be one of the best aphrodisiac foods. Eat this before your lovemaking session to have a better hard-on.